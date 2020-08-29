THERE is only one day left to take advantage of the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Caerphilly.

Participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have been offering 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This Bank Holiday Monday will be your last chance to make the most of the deal.

As previously reported, there are many places in Caerphilly County Borough taking part - here are a few popular places:

Please note, due to high demand pre-booking (where applicable) is advised

Bistro 8, Blackwood, is rated at number two for the town on TripAdvisor.

Previous patrons said: "This is our favourite place to eat and is always the number one choice for us all.

"The food is delicious and plentiful, with a host of choice to suit all. The service by all staff is faultless and always delivered with a smile.

"We have visited twice during Covid restrictions and all felt completely safe with the measures put in place."

Another said: "Was a bit worried with the Covid going round but rest assured this place was ready. One way system, marks on the floor and a hand sanitiser station.

"We was greated [sic] by a young girl who was very polite. "We was shown to our seats and drink order taken. A wide range of different drinks.

"Over all 10/10 and would recommended anybody to come here."

To find out more, visit bistro-8.com

Another restaurant in Blackwood taking part in the scheme is Woodies - rated sixth on Tripadvisor for the town.

Customers said: "Great food and service!

"I love the decor and seating areas. There is a large variety of foods and drinks to choose from for reasonable prices unlike a lot of cafes in the area. totally recommend trying the milkshakes to anybody."

Another said: "The shop is spotless. The staff are so friendly. The cakes look amazing. The food is outstanding. It's a must place to eat in Blackwood."

For more, visit woodiesdiner.co.uk

The Wingfield Hotel is rated at number 13 for the area on Tripadvisor, but judging by customer feedback that number isn't unlucky.

One said: "I had an amazing lamb chop dinner, absolutely gorgeous for about a fiver. Amazing.

"Plus comfortable rooms and super friendly staff. Plus a full breakfast in the morning. Would definitely recommend."

For more, visit wingfieldhotel.co.uk

The Hafodyrynys Inn is rated at number 11 for the Newbridge area.

A satisfied customer said: "Sunday lunch take away, beef, potatoes, three veg,Yorkshire and gravy, well cooked and great portion sizes for two of us under £20. Will definitely order again."

For more, visit hafodyrynys.co.uk/hafodyrynysinn.html