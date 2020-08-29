A CAERPHILLY officer has been recognised for his hard work in preventing counterfeiting at a national awards ceremony.

Andrew Scully is the senior fair-trading officer at Caerphilly County Borough Council and was highly commended at the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG) Awards.

Mr Scully has been in the role since 1996 and has spent the past 24 years enforcing legislation and keeping intellectual property crime on the agenda at the council.

He is the lead for the council’s trading standards team on intellectual property crime (anti-counterfeiting) and also sits on the national expert panel.

The ACG’s intelligence co-ordinator Graham Mogg said: “Whilst many people view counterfeiting as a low-level crime, it actually undermines the UK and local economy, finances organised crime and places consumers at risk.

“The ACG and its member brands rely heavily on our partnership work with trading standards to mitigate the risks from counterfeiting and therefore it is a privilege to recognise the professionalism, dedication and determination that Andrew Scully and his colleagues bring to protecting consumers and legitimate business within the Caerphilly county borough.”

Caerphilly based brand protection company WRi Group manager Jordan Sargent said: “Andrew Scully is an exceptional trading standards officer who goes the extra mile to keep the shoppers and local businesses within Caerphilly safe.

“Andrew, as part of a dedicated team, has worked closely with us to ensure that retailers and individuals who are involved in counterfeiting are brought to justice. Counterfeiting is a serious crime and takes money away from essential public services, so we are delighted to be able to nominate him for this well-deserved recognition.”

Caerphilly council’s cabinet member for finance, performance and planning, Cllr Eluned Stenner, said: “This is a great achievement for Andrew who continuously works to mitigate the risks from counterfeiting to support local businesses. Andrew is the first individual within the authority to receive an ACG award, however the team he works in has previously received similar awards from the ACG. It’s fantastic to see that your hard work has been recognises. Congratulations, I look forward to seeing your future achievements.”