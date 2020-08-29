BRON Afon Community Housing members will be able to take part in an online annual meeting next month.
Letters will be sent out to 2,500 members with information on how to join the event on Thursday, September 17, from 6.15pm.
Alan Brunt, chief executive of Bron Afon, said: “Covid-19 means we can’t safely organise an indoor event with the number of members who usually come to our annual members’ meeting. It’s going to be different but still an important opportunity for members to find out more about the last year and our plans for the future.”
If you are a member and haven’t received an invitation by Thursday, September 10, please email governance@bronafon.org.uk or call 01633 620 287.
MORE NEWS: