DOZENS of new homes have been completed in Cwmbran and Pontypool over lockdown, with a further 19 due to open next month.

Almost all of the 34 families have now moved into their new homes at two sites across Torfaen.

Twenty of the homes are on the former Pontymoile Primary School site in Pontypool, while 14 are on Two Locks Road in Cwmbran.

The homes, built by Bron Afon Community Housing homes in collaboration with Torfaen Housing Services using the Welsh Government’s social housing grant, offer a range of housing option such as social rent, low-cost home ownership and intermediate rent.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James said: “We want everyone to live in a home that meets their needs and supports a healthy, successful and prosperous life. Good quality homes are the bedrock of good communities and form the basis for individuals and families to flourish in all aspects of their lives.

“I am delighted these homes will provide high quality, affordable family housing to families in Torfaen and that they have been able to progress safely despite the challenging circumstances we are facing.”

14 homes have been completed on Two Locks Road in Cwmbran. Picture: Bron Afon.

Cllr David Daniels, Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Housing, said: “It is great to see Bron Afon continuing to deliver much needed housing schemes across the borough.

“Offering families the opportunity to live in good quality, energy efficient affordable homes is essential in the current climate we find ourselves.

“Recent events have highlighted just how important it is to have somewhere to call home. Covid-19 has put significant pressure housing services, but seeing the continued partnership working and delivery of affordable housing is very positive.”

“Getting homes built is essential to help the housing crisis in the country," said Alan Brunt, chief executive of Bron Afon. "We can’t wait to hand over the keys so these families can move in and enjoy living in their new homes.”

In September, a further 19 homes will be finished, completing the Pontymoile scheme.