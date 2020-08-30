A FORMER Olympian and one of Wales' most decorated amateur boxers has appeared in court on a weapon and drugs charges.
Andrew Selby was charged with having an offensive weapon – a black baton – in public and possession of diazepam and zopiclone in Barry on July 17.
He had fought as a member of Newport’s St Joseph's Boxing Club and appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS
Locked Up: The Gwent drug dealers jailed for nearly 20 years in August
Jealous man kept girlfriend prisoner after she went to see male strippers
Talented ex-Dragons rugby player with IQ of 140 jailed for dealing cocaine
His case was adjourned until September 7 and Selby was granted unconditional bail.
The 31-year-old, of Holton Road, Barry, announced his retirement from professional boxing in June.
'Superstar' Selby won four successive British flyweight titles, countless Welsh titles, silver and bronze medals at the World Championships and twice won European Championship gold as an amateur.
The defendant represented Britain in the London Games in 2012 but did not medal.
He is the younger brother of former world champion Lee Selby and turned pro in 2015, winning 13 of 14 contests.
Comments are closed on this article.