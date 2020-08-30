A NEW barber shop has opened in Newport and have been offering free haircuts to the elderly and house-bound.

Sylvester King, who runs Route 8 Barber in Tesco at Spytty Retail Park - which has been open since July 13 - has been giving free haircuts to the elderly, disabled and those unable to leave their house to get to a barbershop.

Mr King lives in Swindon, where another Route 8 shop is located, but travels around one hour to work in the Newport branch - as well as the time travelling to different houses to give these haircuts.

“I try and use my talent to help people and to show a bit of kindness in the world,” he said.

“It makes life more beautiful and joyous when you can help someone else”.

This is an initiative that started in the Swindon store, where staff would occasionally cut hair for the homeless for free and those in hospital.

Mr King said the service is a thank you to the community they serve for their support. Some people have asked to pay, but Mr King asks them to donate to a charity of their choice instead.

“It’s been more difficult to establish here due to Covid-19, but as time goes on it will get better,” he added.

Mr King started his journey in barbering around five years ago, as he “wanted to do more” for people.

“Barbering is a way to reach people," he said. "Whether it’s for an hour, or 15 minutes, you can make people feel like they’ve been looked after.

“You meet many different people every day. A barbershop should feel like a community.

“The goal is to be as passionate as we can”.

Walk-ins are welcome but they are not offering beard or any facial services at the moment due to government guidelines. Students that can provide an ID get 20 per cent off.

The shop can be found next to Greggs on the top floor in Tesco, Spytty.