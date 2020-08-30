THERE is just one day left to take advantage of the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have been offering 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Bank holiday Monday will be your last chance to sink your teeth into this delectable deal.

As previously reported, there are many venues in Blaenau Gwent taking part - here are just some of the most popular choices, based on TripAdviser reviews.

Please note, due to high demand pre-booking (where applicable) is advised.

The Mountain Air, Llwynhelyg

The Mountain Air, based just outside Tredegar, comes highly recommended.

The family friendly pub has been running for almost 15 years with the currant owners.

There is a variety of traditional pub grub and grilled food, as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

It is ranked 12th in the 261 restaurants on Trip Advisor in Blaenau Gwent - rated four out of five from 240 reviews.

One reviewer said they found the meals and service to be "excellent."

"Lovely helpful staff, good menu choice and great value for money," they added.

Another described the pub as a "hidden gem."

The Mountain Air is open from midday to 10pm on Monday.

Morgans Wine Bar, Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale

Based in the centre of Ebbw Vale, Morgans Wine Bar is one of the highest rated restaurants in Blaenau Gwent to be participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The owners said they aim to bring customers "good quality food at great prices."

"We aim to provide a great meal in a relaxed and friendly environment with great service," they added.

And judging by the Trip Advisor reviews, they have certainly fulfilled that brief, with it being ranked 13th in Blaenau Gwent, with a 4.5 rating from 99 reviews.

One reviewer said: "The food was amazing, good value, and the pub was well organised and safe for the current situation."

"Staff are friendly and food is to die for. Highly recommended," added another.

Morgan's Wine Bar is open on Monday from 9am to midnight.

Hector's Cosy Cafe, Church Street, Abertillery

If you're looking for a meal during the day as part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, then look no further that Hector's Cosy Cafe in Abertillery.

The family run cafe has been a part of Abertillery town for almost two decades.

The cafe, found on Church Street in the centre of town, offers a variety of meals for breakfast, brunch, lunch or even afternoon tea.

It boasts a rating of five from its 15 Trip Advisor reviews.

One reviewer said they were "never disappointed" and the cafe was "a must to try," while another described it as a "little gem."

Hector's Cosy Cafe is open from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

The Homestead Cafe, Bailey Street, Brynmawr

Like the previous entry, The Homestead Cafe also looks the ideal place to go for a daytime meal if you are in the Brynmawr area.

Based in the heart of Brynmawr, adjacent to the Market Hall Cinema, the family run cafe has more than 30 years catering experience between its staff.

And that experience tells, as the cafe is rated at 4.5 on Trip Advisor from 13 reviews.

"If you are ever in the area of Brynmawr and looking for a place to eat and just chill, I would definitely suggest Homestead," said one reviewer. "It's my preferred cafe [in] Brynmawr; a truly friendly environment. Both Paul and Leanne are great owners and care about the community and their customers.

"I honestly don't think I've ever had a bad meal here."

Another described it as "a proper British cafe" and said it had "real ambience" and "a friendly relaxed atmosphere."

The Homestead Cafe is open on Monday from 7.30am to 4pm.