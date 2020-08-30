FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of some of the positive stories across Gwent this past week.

M&S Simply Food opens in Cwmbran Centre

THE new Marks and Spencer food hall in Cwmbran has opened for business.

M&S Simply Food has opened as a part of the WH Smith in the Mall in Cwmbran Centre.

The new M&S Simply Food will see the supermarket return to the Cwmbran Centre just 15 months after Marks and Spencer closed its full store at the centre in May 2019.

Big Pit and National Roman Legion Museum to re-open next week

Two of Gwent’s most popular historical sites will re-open next week for the first time since March.

Big Pit National Coal Museum and the National Roman Legion Museum will re-open to visitors on Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2, respectively.

Hedgehog rescued after being found stuck under fence in Cwmbran

A wandering hedgehog was rescued by Tasha Jack and her nine-year-old son Jake after getting trapped under a fence in Cwmbran.

MORE NEWS:

They spotted the hedgehog on the pavement near their Beechleigh Close home on Tuesday, August 18.

Blackwood woman can name a guide dog as fundraising reward

A Blackwood woman has used her lockdown time to create face coverings for donations and has to date raised more than £3,000 for Guide Dogs Cymru.

And as a thank you, keen quilter Gwyneth Wilkins will be able to name a guide dog puppy and has been nominated in the Guide Dogs Cymru’s Local Volunteer Awards.

Former Caerphilly teacher returns to the classroom to pursue her passion

24-year-old Nikita Williams, from Caerphilly, studied education at university and was working as a teacher until she discovered her true passion lay with learning, alongside her pupils, to code.

Ms Williams decided to explore the options that would enable her to change career, and a friend directed her to a Degree Apprenticeship at global technology firm Capgemini.