WE'RE lucky enough to have many great attractions on a doorstep in Gwent, including several run by the National Trust.

The National Trust, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, looks after historic sites, countryside, green spaces and the nation's coastline.

It has three sites in Gwent, all of which are now at least partially open to the public.

Tredegar House

Tredegar House, in Newport, is one of the architectural wonders of Wales and one of the most significant late 17th-century houses in the whole of the British Isles.

For more than 500 years the house was home to one of the greatest Welsh families, the Morgans, later Lords Tredegar.

The formal gardens are now open, but visits must be booked in advance. The parkland is also open, and booking is not needed.

The cafe is open between 10am and 4pm, but the house, shop and bookshop remain closed.

Entry to the formal gardens is £5 for adults, £2.50 for children, or £12.50 for a family. Entry is free to National Trust members.

Admission to the park is free.

The Kymin

The charming 18th-century Round House and Naval Temple overlooks Monmouth and the Wye Valley.

Once part of the enormous Monmouthshire estate of the Duke of Beaufort, the Kymin’s fortunes have fluctuated over the last two centuries.

Originally a popular picnic site in the late 18th century, building on the Round House commenced in 1794.

The Kymin is also home to the unusual Naval Temple. The Kymin Club arranged for the Naval Temple to be built with moneys raised between themselves and public subscription in 1800, it celebrates some of the greatest British admirals and victories of the time.

Fears were recently raised over the future of the landmark after the National Trust announced the custodians of the site were set to lose their jobs.

As well as a great spot for picnicking, The Kymin is home to a range of wildlife.

With a mixture of open spaces and semi-ancient woodland, birds, bats, badgers, and even wild boar have made this small but special place home.

The car park and parkland at the site are now open between 7am and 9pm, however the Round House remains closed.

Sugar Loaf and Usk Valley

Car parks and countryside spaces are now open, and people are welcome to visit but are asked to observe social distancing.

Describing the site, the National Trust said: "The iconic peak of the Sugar Loaf mountain watches over the market town of Abergavenny, dominating the surrounding landscape and offering glorious views towards mid-Wales in one direction and south-west England in another.

"Meanwhile the distinctive ‘Holy Mountain’ Skirrid peers in from the north-east, standing on the very edge of the mountain range - the legend of a landslide at the moment of Jesus’ crucifixion coupled with the now-ruined chapel at the summit are likely origins of the mountain’s local nickname.

"Ancient woodlands and riverside walks provide the perfect escape from everyday life and each passing season brings something new to discover: Coed-y-Bwnydd’s carpet of bluebells to the rich turning colour of the woodland's at St Mary’s Vale.

"The magnificent Clytha Estate brings the picturesque era into the present. It includes Grade One listed Clytha House, beautiful gardens and sweeping parkland with stately trees."

The road leading up to the Sugar Loaf is currently closed. You will need to park at the public car park area at Fairfield in Abergavenny town centre and walk from there.