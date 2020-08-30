A CWMBRAN road will be closed for a day next week for emergency maintenance work.
Sycamore Court, in Henllys, will be closed between 8am and 6pm on Sunday, September 6.
The works will renew two manhole covers and frames in the carriageway.
Pedestrians will still be able to access the road, as will the emergency services.
The date of the closure may be changed in the event of adverse weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.