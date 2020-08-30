A CAERPHILLY boy has been cycling around Wales to raise money for a good cause – after being inspired by his great aunt’s courageous battle with cancer.

Ieuan Padfield, 10, from Cwmcarn chose to cycle a total of 250 miles throughout August to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK – who lead the way in the fight against the deadliest common cancer. He has cycled distances including Cwmcarn to Bedlinog, around Brecon, Caerleon and Cardiff and has had family members also join in.

He hoped to raise £1,000 and has beaten this target with just eight miles to go on the challenge. You can view the fundraising page here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/3485624098199687/?fundraiser_source=external_url

Ieuan said: “I would like to raise awareness of this form of cancer, I would love it if my donation helped fund research to find a cure. I would be really happy if Auntie Ann could live cancer free for the rest of her life.”

His great aunt Ann was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2019 and is doing well after a swift diagnosis and aggressive treatment.

MORE NEWS:

One in for people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within a month of diagnosis and Pancreatic Cancer UK aim to tackle the disease by supporting patients and their families with a free phone line for support staffed by specialist nurses and investing in research for a cure.

Director of fundraising at Pancreatic Cancer UK, Sue Collins, said: “We are so grateful that Ieuan is supporting charity during this unprecedented time. We’re so impressed with the incredible amount of money he has raised and wish him all the best for his amazing cycle.

“Pancreatic cancer does not stop during a global pandemic – thousands of people up and down the UK are facing this cruel disease and will be especially vulnerable at this time. The money raised from Ieuan’s trek will help us be here for people who need support from our specialist nurses today, and will help us continue the cutting-edge research needed to transform survival for the deadliest common cancer now and in the future.”

Visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk for more information.