THREE quarters of people in Wales believe that banks have given up on the high street.
Research has shown 75 per cent of people in Wales feel this way - higher than in any other part of the UK.
And it's hard not to sympathise, with banks across Gwent having closed their doors in recent years..
Major banks have all vacated their high street presence in places in recent years, as customers shift more towards online banking.
It means that some areas now have no permanent bank branch at all.
Abertillery is one of those.
When Barclays pulled out of town last year, it left it bank-less.
NatWest, Lloyds Bank and Santander had all pulled out of Abertillery prior to Barclay's announcement.
The research from Metro Bank, conducted by YouGov, has found that 43 percent of people in Wales have been impacted by closures, and more than one in four struggle to do their banking as a result.
These are the branches that have closed in Gwent in recent years.
Santander:
- Agincourt Square, Monmouth
- Somerset Street, Abertillery
Barclays:
- Church Street, Abertillery
- Newport Road, Caldicot
- Maryport Street, Usk
Halifax:
- Commercial Street, Tredegar
- High Street, Chepstow
- Bridge Street, Usk
- Tredegar Street, Risca
- Newport Road, Caldicot
- Market Street, Abertillery
- Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale
HSBC:
- Beaufort Street, Brynmawr
- Tredegar Street, Risca
- Gwent Shopping Centre, Tredegar
- Newport Road, Caldicot
- Backhall Street, Caerleon
- High Street, Newbridge
- Twyn Square, Usk
- Caerleon Road, Newport
Lloyds TSB:
- High Street, Newbridge
- Somerset Street Abertillery
- High Street, Tredegar
- Hanbury Road, Pontypool
Nationwide:
- Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale
- Melbourne House, Risca
- Portwall House, Chepstow
- Commercial Street, Tredegar
Natwest:
- Chepstow Road, Newport
- Bridge Street, Usk
- Beaufort Square, Chepstow
- Market Street, Ebbw Vale
- Monnow Street, Monmouth
- Somerset Street, Abertillery
- Tredegar Street, Risca
Royal Bank of Scotland:
- Commercial Street, Newport