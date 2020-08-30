GWENT Police have launched an appeal after a tractor was stolen from a rural Monmouthshire village.
The tractor is thought to have been stolen from Cross Ash on Tuesday, August 25.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information regarding the theft of a tractor matching the [picture] in red from Cross Ash on Tuesday, August 25.
"It had a yellow link box on the rear also.
"Any information please contact 101 quoting log 2000313765."