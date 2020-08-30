HERE are a selection of photographs of churches from the South Wales Argus archive. As well as being community hubs, they are beautiful buildings steeped in history.
St Peter's Church in Blaenavon
St Saviour's Church in Bedwellty
Wonastow Church in Monmouth
St Thomas' Church, Monmouth
St Tewdric's Church, Mathern
St Andrews' Church, Lliswerry
St David's Church, Ebbw Vale
St Cadoc's Church, Caerleon
St Paul's Church, Newport