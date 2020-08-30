HERE are a selection of photographs of churches from the South Wales Argus archive. As well as being community hubs, they are beautiful buildings steeped in history.

South Wales Argus:

St Peter's Church in Blaenavon

South Wales Argus:

St Saviour's Church in Bedwellty

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Wonastow Church in Monmouth

South Wales Argus:

St Thomas' Church, Monmouth

South Wales Argus:

St Tewdric's Church, Mathern

South Wales Argus:

St Andrews' Church, Lliswerry

South Wales Argus:

St David's Church, Ebbw Vale

South Wales Argus:

St Cadoc's Church, Caerleon

South Wales Argus:

St Paul's Church, Newport