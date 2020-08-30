WE'VE delved into the archives to find pictures of Monmouthshire pubs in the past. Some are long gone but some remain a cornerstone of the community. If you would like to share your memories or pictures email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk
The Cross Inn, Caldicot
Wye Bridge Hotel, Monmouth in the jubilee of 1935
The Punch House in Monmouth
The Jolly Collier's on Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny
Bridge Street in Usk with the White Hart on the left
This is Welsh Street in Chepstow with the Horn Inn on the left