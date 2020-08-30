WE'VE delved into the archives to find pictures of Monmouthshire pubs in the past. Some are long gone but some remain a cornerstone of the community. If you would like to share your memories or pictures email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

South Wales Argus:

The Cross Inn, Caldicot

Wye Bridge Hotel, Monmouth in the jubilee of 1935

The Punch House in Monmouth

The Jolly Collier's on Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny

Bridge Street in Usk with the White Hart on the left

This is Welsh Street in Chepstow with the Horn Inn on the left