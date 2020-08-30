DO YOU recognise this popular Newport spot? Share your memories and photographs at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/
How it looked it days past
How it looks today
LAST week’s picture was of Commercial Street, Newport.
This is what you said:
The NOW photo is where Burton’s and Marks and Spencer used to be. Before that, W A Baker had a foundry and shop. The THEN photo is a different part of Commercial Street. Boots the Chemist is there now, before that Woolworths was there. J E Davies and Company occupied Wesley Buildings, named after the Wesleyan Methodist Church that used to be on the site.
Mary Walker, Newport