How it looked it days past

How it looks today

LAST week’s picture was of Commercial Street, Newport.

The NOW photo is where Burton’s and Marks and Spencer used to be. Before that, W A Baker had a foundry and shop. The THEN photo is a different part of Commercial Street. Boots the Chemist is there now, before that Woolworths was there. J E Davies and Company occupied Wesley Buildings, named after the Wesleyan Methodist Church that used to be on the site.

Mary Walker, Newport