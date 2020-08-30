A MAN has been charged with causing the death of a teenager by driving without due care and attention.
Derek Richards, 38, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of Rhys Dobson.
The 19-year-old, from the Garndiffaith area of Pontypool, died in the early hours of Sunday, April 14, 2019, on Varteg Road in Blaenavon.
Rhys Dobson with his father Colin
Richards is accused of being responsible for killing him while driving a Citroen C3 car.
