TIME is ticking until the end of the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have been offering 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Although some chains are extending the scheme for two weeks, for many venues this Bank Holiday Monday will be your last chance to get the discount.

As previously reported, there are many places in Monmouthshire taking part - here are some popular ones from across the region.

Please note, due to high demand pre-booking (where applicable) is advised.

Jolly Colliers Inn, Abergavenny

Jolly Colliers Inn is rated the number one restaurant in Abergavenny on TripAdvisor and is included in their 2020 Traveller's Choice.

One of their guests said: "This restaurant came highly recommended and as we were in the area we thought we would give it a try.

"The waiter and waitress wore masks throughout, tables were cleaned immediately, and the menus were constantly sanitized.

"I honestly don't think I have eaten a better Sunday roast in a restaurant... cooked to perfection."

Others have called the food "outstanding... stunning... excellent" and the service has been described as "friendly, happy and safe."

Knight of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Take Away, Caldicot

Knight of Bengal is also on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme and is rated the best Indian in Caldicot on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer praised their "good, authentic food" and added: "great service and [a] really friendly atmosphere."

A couple also shared a positive review of Knight of Bengal, saying: "There are many Indian restaurants in the surrounding area, but this is one of the best around.

"Thank you so much, to the Brothers of the Knights of Bengal, for making our evening truly memorable."

Panevino Restaurant, Chepstow

Panevino Restaurant is rated as the second best Chepstow restaurant on TripAdvisor and is on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

One review praised the “friendly and attentive staff” adding that “heating in outside seating areas kept us warm.”

Another wrote that, despite booking late and arriving late (due to unforeseen circumstances) they were “accommodated perfectly.

“All meals were amazing, extremely good portion size too.”

People have also taken to TripAdvisor to praise the staffs “helpful and clear social distancing guidelines” which made their experience feel “clean and safe.”

The Golden Lion, Magor

The Golden Lion is a gastro pub and is rated Magor’s number one restaurant on TripAdvisor.

One customer said: “This was an enjoyable evening in a cosy, welcoming venue. The service was excellent and the cooking of a very high standard.”

Another diner, following their fourth visit to The Golden Lion, said they’ve never been disappointed, adding: “I’ve had the pie meal three times as it is so delicious.”

There are options for those who don’t eat meat or gluten – a vegetarian said: “Worth every penny, the chef knows his stuff. It’s nice being a vegetarian and getting as much choice as a non-vegetarian.”

The Lion Inn, Monmouth

The Lion Inn is rated the best bar in Monmouth and the third best Monmouth restaurant on TripAdvisor.

A first timer was "impressed" with their recent visit, describing the food as "absolutely delicious" and the staff and atmosphere as "wonderful."

Another diner said: "You can tell it's proper food and not out of a microwave."

Wye Valley Hotel and Restaurant, Tintern

Wye Valley Hotel and Restaurant is highly recommended by TripAdvisor, boasting a Traveller's Choice 2020 award.

One guest of the restaurant wrote: "Meals were tasty and filling, atmosphere is wonderful, our hosts were friendly and helpful."

Another food fan said: "The staff were welcoming and the food was beautifully cooked. Well worth the visit!"

Nag’s Head Inn, Usk

Nag's Head Inn is rated the second best restaurant in Usk on TripAdvisor and the best bar in Usk.

It is described as a "lovely, family run pub with a lovely warm and welcoming atmosphere."

One review said: "There can be few country pubs that operate with the smooth service you would normally equate with a top end restaurant. The Nags Head in Usk manages it.

"A warm welcome is the beginning of seamless attention from staff dedicated to seeing you enjoy yourself. The food too was faultless."

A fan of the inn added: "A great traditional pub for those who like game - and their veggie partners!"