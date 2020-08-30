THERE have been 14 new cases of coronavirus reported in Gwent in the last 24 hours.
In total, 56 new cases have been confirmed across Wales but there have been no new deaths.
For Gwent, there has been eight new cases in Caerphilly, four in Newport and one each in Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, 584 tests were carried out and 14 were positive. Across the whole of Wales, 4,025 tests were carried out.
The total deaths in Wales remains at 1,595 but the figure is known to be higher as this does not include some deaths in the community.
The rest of the new cases are located as follows:
Denbighshire – 2
Flintshire – 1
Gwynedd – 1
Wrexham – 1
Cardiff – 9
Vale of Glamorgan – 3
Bridgend – 3
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 2
Carmarthenshire – 3
Ceredigion – 2
Pembrokeshire – 1
Powys – 4
Neath Port Talbot – 2
Swansea – 8
