WELSH television presenter Alex Jones will be returning to her roots as she takes up her own show on BBC Radio Wales.

She will take up the Sunday morning slot on the channel from Sunday, September 6.

Ms Jones, who grew up in Ammanford and has presented The One Show on BBC One, said: "I'm so excited to get my headphones back on for BBC Radio Wales and to play some of my favourite songs.

"There is something so special about radio - the connection you can have with the listeners and there's something extra special about talking to people in Wales."

Ms Jones is the latest famous Welsh name to take the slot on the Sunday Morning With... show. Previous hosts have included athlete Colin Jackson, Keeping Faith star Eve Myles, presenter Carol Vorderman, actress Suzanne Packer and broadcaster Anna Ryder Richardson.

When Ms Jones takes over the show, she will be joined by a series of special guests. To kick off her first show, she will be joined by Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert and his comedienne wife Sian Harries who will talk about creating their podcast during lockdown. Denise Van Outen will talk musicals and Welsh entrepreneurs and the Spectrum Sisters - Sophie and Hannah Pycroft - will talk about their impact on the beauty world.

Editor of BBC Radio Wales Colin Paterson said: “Alex is one of the country’s best loved presenters. Her style and warmth makes her perfect for radio and I’m over the moon that she’s joining the line-up here at BBC Radio Wales.”

Sunday Mornings with Alex Jones starts on Sunday, September 6 and will air every Sunday for six consecutive weeks from 9.30am until 11am.