RAVERS are thought to have travelled from across the UK - many through Gwent - to an illegal event in Wales attended by up to 3,000 people, despite new rules to crack down on mass gatherings.

Officers are at the scene in Banwen, Neath Port Talbot, and South Wales Police have condemned the “totally unacceptable” event.

New rules which came into force on Friday ahead of the bank holiday weekend mean organisers of illegal raves could be hit with £10,000 fines.

Chief Superintendent Simon Belcher of South Wales Police said the force is “looking at all pieces of legislation” as they deal with the huge crowds.

He said: “This type of illegal gathering is totally unacceptable and we are aware of the concerns it is causing for the local community.

“I would like to again remind people of their obligations under the current coronavirus legislation and the overarching goal for everyone to take personal responsibility by following Welsh Government regulations to Keep Wales Safe.

“We have a number of resources in attendance including the police helicopter and roads policing officers.

“It has been estimated there are up to 3,000 people at the gathering who have apparently travelled from across the UK and we are looking at all pieces of legislation as to what action can be undertaken safely.”

He said unlawfully parked cars “will be dealt with” and people who turn up to the event will be turned away.

National vice chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales Che Donald said the legislation should be clearer to allow policing to be “more effective”.

He said: “Our police officers are doing an incredibly difficult job in testing circumstances but as always, they will be ready to deal with anything that may come their way over the long bank holiday weekend.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the new rules, which came into force on Friday, saying it represents a crackdown on “the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions”.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, she said: “We will not allow this breathtakingly selfish behaviour from a senseless minority to jeopardise the progress we have made together.”