Lainey Jane Geddes’ mum Sian Redwood only just made it to hospital in time for her birth.

She explains: “I was 14 days overdue. I went into labour at home on the morning of July 23 - everything happened very quickly and I feared I’d give birth in the car on the way, but luckily made it to the hospital just in time.

"I was met by midwives in the car park and taken straight up to the ward with my partner and gave birth just 40 minutes later at 10.55am to a beautiful healthy 8lb 9oz little girl.

"The staff at the hospital are amazing and I cannot thank them enough for the care and support.”

The family live in Bryn Bevan, Newport, and Lainey Jane has siblings Kaci-leigh, Joel, Zak and Cody.

Atarrah Weir-Enos was in a real hurry to arrive, with her birth being something of a drama at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mum Symone Weir explains: “Atarrah arrived at 11.54pm in the toilet on the main labour ward as we didn’t have time to move to main delivery. Unfortunately she wanted to come into the world so fast even dad (Lewis Kelvin Enos) missed the birth. The midwives nearly missed it too!”

Pictured with siblings Tayla Weir, 12, and Luca Enos, six, she was 7lb 1oz when she was born, on May 9.

Isaac Gregory Brown, of Langstone, was born at 12.36am on July 21 in Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 10oz, 15 days late but perfect in every way.

His parents are Lisa Tate and William Brown and he has a four-year-old sister, Olivia Brown.

Little Maddie Kerkhoff looks happy on the day she arrived home at Alway, Newport.

She was born on July 16 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, to Lisa Elliott and Adam Kerkhoff, weighing 5lb 2oz, a sister to Shanice, 16, and Keardon, 15.

She was premature and had to spend 13 days in the hospital’s special care baby unit but was allowed home on July 30 and is happy and healthy.

This is Anastasia Claire Ireland at six weeks old, daughter of Liam Fry and Ellie Turner, of Abertillery, who was born at Nevill Hall Hospital on April 17, weighing 7lb 4oz.

Mum Ellie said: “I was so nervous thinking my partner wasn’t going to able to come with me to the hospital. We both had to wear masks and my temperature was checked every hour.

"Anastasia Claire Ireland was born at 6.40am the following day and my partner was able to stay throughout the birth and was allowed to stay the same day until I was able to leave the hospital which was around 5pm.

"The midwifes were absolutely fantastic and made us feel welcome and you wouldn’t think there was a pandemic going on outside from how caring and calm they were.”

Harry Stephen is the latest addition to the Curtis family, from New Tredegar - he’s pictured here with parents Danielle and Chris and siblings Ethan, three, and Alana, one.

He was born at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr, on June 6, weighing 8lb.

Mum Danielle said: “Went to Prince Charles around 1pm and was monitored - my husband had to wait in the car as he wasn’t allowed in. I was then taken to the ward around 6pm. I was moved over to the labour ward around 1am and my husband was allowed to join me then.

"Eventually our little boy joined us and we was both allowed home around lunchtime.”

Jaxon Ryan Stanley-Willstead Madden was born two weeks early at 3am on Sunday, August 2, at Nevill Hall Hospital, weighing 7lb 14oz, to parents Corienne Madden and Richard Stanley-Willstead. A brother to seven-year-old Amelia-Lillie, he’s now home in Brynmawr.

Blowing bubbles is Emilia-Mae Rose Thomas, of Trevethin, Pontypool, who was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on July 29, a sister to Macey, 11; Sam, nine; Jacob, five, and Finley, one.

Mum Charlotte Simmonds said: “I was booked in for an elective C-section on August 3, but baby Emilia-Mae had other ideas and I went into spontaneous labour on the morning of July 29.

"Due to severe complications in previous pregnancies and Emilia showing signs of distress, I was not able to labour naturally so was rushed for a C-section and our baby girl arrived safely at 14.08 weighing 6lb 13oz.

"Our perfect little Princess to complete our family."

Eden Carrol, of Newport, was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital on July 14, weighing 10lb 6oz.

Mum Aimee Gray said: “Thirteen days past the due date I went into hospital and the midwife said I was 2cm but Luke could come in as I was in alot of pain.

"So I rang him and he was outside so he come straight up, walked into the room.

"Four pushes and baby Eden arrived! Unfortunately I lost a lot of blood and needed a blood transfusion. Every single doctor and midwife in the Royal Gwent who looked after me was fantastic! They saved my life and I will forever be grateful.”