COUNCILS across Wales are being given an extra £2.8 million to help cover a drop in income as a result of more people applying for council tax discounts.
The funding will be used to replace lost income as a result of an increase in the number of households affected by reduced income or unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Welsh Government's finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “Whilst the coronavirus outbreak is affecting everyone, we know that it is having the most significant financial impact on some of the most vulnerable people in our society.
“The funding I am announcing today will provide local authorities with the financial reassurances they need to continue to support those who need it most through our Council Tax Reduction Scheme.
“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for help with their council tax bills to contact their council for advice.”
The Welsh Government is working with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and local authorities to understand the longer term effects of increased demand on the scheme and to assess the extent of any decline in council tax collection on local authorities.