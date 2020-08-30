BUSINESSES in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly are among those to benefit from a new scheme aimed at supporting businesses in the South Wales Valleys.

The Wales Co-operative Centre is teaming up with the Social & Community Capital team at NatWest Cymru to launch the Activate Board Bank campaign, pairing up experienced and passionate people with social businesses in the South Wales Valleys.

The project will focus on giving the social businesses, hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, new skills within their ranks by drawing upon and helping develop the talents of people in their communities.

Derek Walker, chief executive of the Wales Co-operative Centre, said: “The Activate Board Bank campaign will help open the door for passionate and engaged people from all walks of life. This will help ensure to strengthen local social enterprises which are vital to Wales’ economic recovery.”

Rhondda Cynon Taff, Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly will be the focus areas for the campaign which will run for 12 weeks, followed by expansion to other areas.

The project aims to show how the efforts and skillsets of those ordinary people who have stepped up for their communities over recent months can have a significant impact in bolstering the efforts of existing social entrepreneurs.

Victoria Ross, national manager community finance and social enterprise, NatWest Group, said: “Our ambition is to increase the size and strength of this important sector throughout Wales and that means more than just providing funding.

"The project will encourage people who have never previously been involved in local activities to engage in direct action to improve the lives of those around them.”

If you are interested, email ben.bostock@wales.coop or call 0300 111 5050.