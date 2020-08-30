Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly MS Hefin David:

ALTHOUGH the virus has not gone away, we are seeing some welcome returns to normality.

People who were isolating no longer have to do so, we are able to socialise more, and we will see a gradual return to school over the next few weeks.

My job is to provide every resident in the Caerphilly constituency accurate and timely information, to answer questions and to lobby Welsh Government on your behalf.

Party politics doesn’t come into it - I am just here to help, all year round.

MORE NEWS:

Free childcare offer

With that in mind, the Welsh Government has recently announced that the free childcare offer for three and four-year-olds is now open.

With many excellent childcare providers across the Caerphilly constituency, this will be a huge help for working parents.

This week I visited Britannia Day Nursery, in Caerphilly Business Park, to see the fantastic facilities there.

If you are the parent of a three or four-year-old and need financial help with childcare, to be used at any setting of your choice, the details of eligibility and how to apply can be found here: https://your.caerphilly.gov.uk/fis/childcare-offer-cynnig-gofal-plant

You can also get more information from Caerphilly Family Information Service on 01443 863232 or email fis@caerphilly.gov.uk

Flooding support

Sadly, several residents were terribly impacted by Storm Dennis back in February.

If you are having difficulties or if you think I can be of help in any way, please get in touch.

I have recently received welcome news from Caerphilly Council that some properties who were affected by the flooding will be eligible for the flood gate scheme.

Furthermore, the Welsh Government has given approval for feasibility studies to be undertaken at locations in Caerphilly. The studies will include capacity checks and options available to alleviate the flooding from surface water and culverts that have been affected by flooding in these areas.

A-levels and GCSE results

I would like to congratulate all the A/AS-level and GCSE students who have recently received results.

I lobbied Welsh Government who made the right decision to trust our teachers and deliver a fairer result for all pupils across Wales.

A big thank you to every single pupil, teacher, headteacher and parent who got in touch with me about this issue.

On that note, if there is anything you’d like to discuss with me, or something you think I could help with, please get in touch on Hefin.David@senedd.wales or 01443 838542.

As always, please stay safe and stay well.