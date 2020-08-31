WITH the Eat Out to Help Out scheme ending today Monday, our attentions may be turning to eating in.

But what if you don't have the time or the energy to be cooking?

Well, there are a wealth of choices for take-outs and deliveries in Gwent.

These are the top rated takeaways in the area, as rated by you on Just Eat.

The reviews work by a six-star rating system on their website.

Mango House, Nelson Street, Chepstow

The Mango House Indian in Chepstow has been reviewed 111 times, earning an average score of 5.72 out of 6 stars on Just Eat.

Customers were impressed with the food and the quality of service.

Matt said: "Wow! Hot, tasty, plenty of meat, lots of sauces and really friendly delivery service from the young chap. Really impressed."

While Ceri added: "First time we’ve tried take-out from the Mango House and it didn’t disappoint, really tasty the whole family enjoyed it so will definitely ordering again."

Fairwater Coffee, Fairwater Square, Cwmbran

It is often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Fairwater Coffee, in Cwmbran, are here to help with that. As well as breakfast, the restaurant offers a range of burgers. After 64 reviews, they have an average rating of 5.71 out of 6.

Aliesha said: "What amazing food. I never normally leave reviews but the food is completely outstanding. The breakfast is huge and delicious. Will 100 per cent be ordering again. Highly recommend!"

Susan added: "Fantastic food always delivered faster than expected and hot. Fab portion sizes and can't fault the quality."

Efes BBQ Kebab House, Bulwark Road, Chepstow

Pizza, kebabs, burgers and drinks - it is all available at Efes BBQ Kebab House in Chepstow. Efes has an average rating of 5.7 out of 6 on Just Eat from 1338 reviews.

Chris said: "Lovely food. Exactly what we wanted and it arrived at the time stated. What more can we ask?"

Rosie added: "Really enjoyed our takeaway, it was delicious! Love how you cater for many tastes. We ordered pizza’s, a kebab and a quarter pounder and we all thoroughly enjoyed the food. Arrived promptly, delivered by a friendly member of staff. We will definitely order from here again. Thank you."

Spice Valley, High Street, Abertillery

Abertillery's Spice Valley is the place to go for an Indian according to you. The curry house has an average Just Eat rating of 5.69 out of 6 from 18 reviews.

These are some of the six star reviews left on the site.

Jason: "Absolutely stunning, top quality food. Fresh and piping hot and delivered on time. Thank you for an amazing meal."

Mark: "Wow excellent food I can't wait for another order definitely I will make another order soon it is delicious and amazing."

Horton's Coffee House, Millenium Walk, Newport

Breakfast, burgers and traybakes are all available at Horton's Coffee House. The Newport eatery has a rating of 5.68 out of 6 from its 73 reviews.

Reviewers had high praise for the quality of the food and the speed of delivery.

Dean said: "Wonderful breakfast, really enjoyed it! So glad that you deliver, would recommend."

Janine added: "First time ordering from here and it certainly won't be the last. Food was outstanding! Tasty and fresh, delivery was 5 mins early and the driver was polite & friendly. Thanks."

CBK Fish Bar, Corporation Road, Newport

According to your Just Eat reviews, CBK Fish Bar is the best chip shop in Newport. You gave it an average rating of 5.53 out of 6 from 58 reviews.

Danny said: "Food arrived piping hot. Lovely fish and chips. I'll definitely buy from here again. Thank you."

Rhiannon added: "Absolutely lush. The chips are perfectly crisp but no extra fat in the bottom tray and the fish was lovely and flaky. Will definitely be ordering from here again."

Mahin Spice, Stow Hill, Newport

Fancy curry but haven't a clue where to start then why not order from Mahin Spice? The Newport Indian has been reviewed 396 times on Just Eat and has a rating of 5.49 out of 6.

Martyn said: "What a tasty meal. I really enjoyed it and will definitely re-order. Arrived 30 minutes earlier than what the app said but that's just an unexpected bonus! Lush meal."

Ricky added: "This is the first time I have ordered from Mahin Spice, it certainly won’t be the last. Outstanding food, so tasty and the service was spot on."

Binas Fish & Chip Shop, Stow Hill, Newport

"Amazing" seems to be the general impression of Binas Fish & Chip Shop in Newport. The chippy has an average rating of 5.46 out of 6 from 77 reviews.

Lauren said: "Amazing food boiling hot when it arrived and the small chips, cheese and curry was quite big. I will definitely order from here again."

Gavin added: "The best chip shop in Newport! Have been going there for a good few years but wasn’t able to get there tonight so ordered a meal to be delivered instead. Was the same level of quality that we always get, delivered on time and was delicious."

Brynmawr Chinese Takeaway, Station Road, Ebbw Vale

Brynmawr Chinese Takeaway provides a great selection of all your favourite Chinese food. More than 700 people have reviewed them on Just Eat and given them an average rating of 5.44 out of 6.

Mikey said: "Excellent service. Food was incredible with great portion sizes. As a vegetarian it was really nice to see such a good menu with tasty veggie options. Really recommend!"

Paul added: "Another fantastic meal from Brynmawr Chinese these guys really are the best in the area. Many thanks will be ordering again soon and putting the word about once again."

Gourmet Kitchen, Victoria Street, Cwmbran

Why not go stateside this evening and order food from Gourmet Kitchen, who serve American style food? The Cwmbran restaurant has an average rating of 5.39 out of 6 on Just Eat, from 679 reviews.

Michael said: "Ordered enough to feed a small army but all arrived hot and still well presented after being transported. Food quality was great and on the brink of going in to a food coma (nothing wrong with the food, I just can’t stop eating). Had some guest over who tried food from here for the first time and they loved it. Couldn’t fault anything and will be ordering again."

Melanie added: "Delicious food and excellent quality with a friendly delivery representative. This is the first time I have ordered and will certainly do so again. Thank you."

My Cod Fish Bar, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly

My Cod Fish Bar is the place to go for fish and chips in Caerphilly it seems. They received a rating of 5.33 out of 6 from 228 reviews on Just Eat.

Caitlin said: "Extraordinary food and was absolutely piping hot. Portion size was perfect - curry sauce was to die for, the chips had the perfect levels of salt and vinegar and were exceptionally fresh. The fish was incredible, fresh and extremely flavourful. Will definitely be coming back here again."

Caroline added: "Food was piping hot and very generous portions. Beautiful cod and chips. Cannot fault the food or delivery. Well impressed and will definitely be ordering again."