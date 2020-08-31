A KNIFEMAN who sparked a stand-off with police at a convenience store has escaped a prison sentence.
Michael Marsh, 32, from Newbridge, had been charged with attempted robbery at the Spar shop in the Pantside area of the town.
But that allegation was allowed to lie on file after he pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon on May 6.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Marsh, of Hilary Court, Pantside, was sentenced to a two-year community order.
He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
At Marsh’s first appearance at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Judge Stephen Harmes was told how he was armed with a three to four-inch blade.
He entered the shop with the weapon before police were called and the defendant was persuaded to give the knife up after the 10-minute stand-off.
After that hearing in May, Marsh was remanded in custody.
He must also pay a £95 victim surcharge within two months and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.
