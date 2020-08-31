EVER dreamed of fighting Daleks with The Doctor, or solving crimes with Sherlock?

Maybe you’d rather split a chippy with Gavin and Stacey, or party with the characters in Sex Education?

While now may not be the best time to go abroad on holiday, you can relive some of your favourite TV moments right on our doorstep.

Large queues at studio tours and stuffy indoor attractions are not likely to be top of the to-do list at the moment, but Gwent and the surrounding areas have played host to some of the best tv moments of the last decade – and they’re open to visit.

MORE NEWS:

These are some of Wales’ best outdoor TV spots so you can relive your favourite TV moments whilst social distancing and enjoying the beauty of the countryside.

Sex Education

Gwent was home to much of the filming of the hugely successful comedy drama Sex Education. The show premiered on Netflix in January 2019 and quickly built up a huge following.

The show is most well-known for its exploration of taboos around the topic of sex, including asexuality, sexual trauma and various conditions related to sexual health.

Many parts of the series were filmed in the area, such as the scene where Otis and Eric walk home after an all-night party.

The characters can be seen walking across the Wireworks Bridge in Tintern, which is open to the public and free to visit.

Doctor Who

Having aired more than 700 episodes since it first aired in 1963, the much-loved TV hit Doctor Who is the longest running sci-fi series to ever hit our screens.

Gwent has played host to a number of scenes through the years.

For instance, Caerphilly Castle was the medieval set location in Series 8 Episode 3 Robot of Sherwood when Robin Hood, The Doctor and the Sheriff take part in an archery contest.

A visit to the castle is a great day out for the whole family, and as well as reminiscing about this famous Doctor Who episode, it’s also a brilliant opportunity to learn more about the history of the castle. Entry fees: Adult: £8, Child: £4.80

You can follow that with a trip up to Morlais Quarry, which was the setting of Pompeii in The Fires of Pompeii episode. The Morlais cliffs were used to recreate the base of Mount Vesuvius.

The quarry is free to visit all year round and is a great spot for a peaceful walk and some fresh air.

Sherlock

Sherlock has received critical acclaim since it was first introduced in 2010. Series 3, Episode 1 The Empty Hearse was the highest rated drama episode shown in the UK in 2014, having had over 12.72 million viewers.

The majority of the series was filmed in Cardiff, including the spooky Three Bears Cave in Tongwynlais, Cardiff which featured in the episode The Hounds of Baskerville.

The Three Bears Cave is free to enter and can be found in the village of Tongwynlais in the north of Cardiff.

Gavin & Stacey

And who could forget Gavin & Stacey? Many episodes in the show were filmed at the infamous Barry Island Promenade.

Barry Island is a great place to visit if you’re a fan of the show, whether you fancy a cup of coffee in Marco’s Cafe or a go on the slot machines at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade.