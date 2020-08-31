MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been busy this week to bring you even more fantastic images.
Here is a selection of some of stunning views showing nature at its finest.
To join the Camera Club – which currently has more than 3,700 members – and submit your own work, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Neil Daniels took this picture of the beautiful view while on a walk on the Blorenge.
Craig Titchener spotted this buzzard taking a break at Govilon.
A close up of the rushes at Newport Wetlands, taken by Dale Newbury.
Looking out over the River Wye, taken by Anto Roberts.
Nathan Morgan captured this view looking out over Cwmbran Boating Lake.
Joanne Price spotted this duck trying to start a Mexican wave while the other ducks try their best to ignore it.