A MAN has been arrested for drug driving in Abergavenny.

The driver was stopped by officers from Gwent Police's Monmouthshire unit.

Officers allege that the man was driving under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.

READ MORE:

The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

Taking to Twitter, a spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers said: "Drug driver arrested driving around Abergavenny on the bank holiday evening whilst under the influence of cocaine and cannabis."