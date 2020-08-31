A MAN has been arrested for drug driving in Abergavenny.
The driver was stopped by officers from Gwent Police's Monmouthshire unit.
Officers allege that the man was driving under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.
READ MORE:
- Knifeman who triggered police stand-off at convenience store avoids prison
- Teen who hacked into Newport school network had indecent images of underage girl
- Eat IN to help out? These are some of Gwent's best takeaways
The incident occurred late on Sunday night.
Taking to Twitter, a spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers said: "Drug driver arrested driving around Abergavenny on the bank holiday evening whilst under the influence of cocaine and cannabis."