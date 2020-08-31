A “DECEPTIVE” convicted paedophile stayed overnight in the same house as young children when he started a new relationship with a woman.
By doing this Lee Grovell, 50, of Orchard Street, Newport, was in breach of his sex offender registration terms.
The defendant was jailed for 11 months in November 2016 for voyeurism, making indecent photographs of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Grovell began a relationship with a Torfaen mother and had not told her he had been convicted of sexual offences against children.
MORE NEWS
- Convicted drug dealer jailed after police got tip-off from the public
- Jealous man kept girlfriend prisoner after she went to see male strippers
- Man given ‘last chance’ after breaching rugby players knife threat sentence
Alex Greenwood, prosecuting, said the defendant began seeing her last year and they had booked a foreign holiday.
He also breached the terms of his 10-year sex offender register requirements by failing to declare a new bank account.
Grovell, who was represented by Owen Williams, admitted his offences.
At Newport Crown Court, the judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told the defendant: “There is a concerning element in your behaviour.
“You are capable of being manipulative and deceptive.”
She spared him an immediate prison sentence and said the public would be best served by making a community punishment.
Grovell was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and he must complete 30 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme.
Comments are closed on this article.