A PROFESSIONAL organiser has revealed several top tips to help declutter your home.

They have shared the easy tips on how to keep your home neat and tidy.

Clean home, clear mind is a statement many UK households long to achieve. However, keeping your home nice and organised can often feel like a never-ending task.

To help homeowners keep their home spick and span, Wren Kitchens has collaborated with professional organiser, Rhiannan Morgan to reveal the tips and tricks homeowners can follow to keep their abode as organised as possible.

Here are Rhiannan's top tips.

Tackle decluttering first

Before you organise your home, you need to tackle all the clutter. When deciding whether to keep an item, ask yourself the following two questions ...

Do I love it? Do I need it?

If the answer is not yes to at least one of these questions, then it’s time to say goodbye.

Identify danger zones

Often located near the front door, the living room, kitchen, and bedroom, every home has a hotspot for clutter.

Pretend you’re a visitor and walk around your home to look for clusters of clutter.

It can help to make a video on your phone, because when you watch it back, you’ll likely notice clutter that you’re usually oblivious to.

Organise your cupboards with baskets

Avoid putting items directly into your cupboards, and instead, place your items into baskets.

The basket system makes it easier to organise items into categories, meaning you can avoid a mismatched mayhem of cupboards.

Plus, by sorting your cupboards with baskets, you can access the things you need much easier, and it will be quicker to clean.

Consider when you will need items

When choosing where to store items, ask yourself when you’ll actually need to use them.

Considering the arrangement of the content in your cupboards can be helpful when keeping your home organised as you know where everything is placed, so you don’t need to rummage through all your cupboards when you need to find something.

Regularly stocktake and rotate

Get into the habit of stock taking in your kitchen and rotating food once a week, ideally before you plan your meals and do your grocery shop.

That way, you can ensure you’re using up food within its shelf life, and it’ll help you to spend less, as you won’t buy any unnecessary duplicate food items.

Subdivide your drawers

Once you’ve organised your cupboards with baskets, sort your drawers out with dividers.

Dividers make it easier to sort your contents into categories, to stop everything merging into one big mess.

You can buy various drawer dividers, but there are lots of things that you can repurpose into dividers too, including containers such as mobile phone boxes, perfume gift boxes and clean takeaway containers.

Use vertical sorting

The kitchen pan lid chaos cupboard is the organisation headache for many homes.

Pan lids are an excellent example of where vertical sorting is a brilliant way to organise your items.

Racks like the one below are ideal for keeping pan lids, chopping boards and baking trays neat and sorted.

Turn your paperwork digital to avoid unnecessary clutter and store your instruction manuals together.

Visit www.wrenkitchens.com/blog/16-amazing-tips-organising-home for the full 16 tips and more information.