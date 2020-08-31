WETHERSPOONS will continue to offer discounts after the Eat Out to Help Out scheme comes to an end.
The pub operator JD Wetherspoon is launching its own reduced prices scheme after the end of the Government’s initiative.
The move will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until November 11.
The cheaper prices will start on Tuesday, following the end of the Government’s drive to encourage people to eat out by subsidising meals during August.
Wetherspoon said prices on some of its meals and drinks will be cheaper than those available in takeaways.
Chairman Tim Martin said: “The Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.
“We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.
“Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonald’s.”
There are 12 Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent.
These are the best and worst according to your TripAdvisor reviews.
This is where you can receive the offer:
- The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre, Newport
- The Olympia, Morgan Street, Tredegar
- The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road, Newport
- The Queen's Hotel, Bridge Street, Newport
- The John Fielding, Caradoc Road, Cwmbran
- The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly
- The King's Head, Agincourt Square, Monmouth
- The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street, Abertillery
- The Bell Hangar, St Mary Street, Chepstow
- The Coliseum, Lion Street, Abergavenny
- The Picture House, Market Street, Ebbw Vale
- The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood