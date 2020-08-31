THE Welsh castle which will host this year's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has revealed its secret weapon to protect star contestants from dive-bombing seagulls - its own resident peacocks.

Hosts Ant and Dec were warned over potential "muggings" from swooping gulls after a spate of attacks near Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

There were fears that celebs could lose their hard-earned meals gained in bushtucker trials to the greedy birds.

But castle bosses say there is no need to flap - because the historic grounds are a gull-free zone.

They said the resident peacocks and peahens patrols the grounds and scare off any visiting gulls.

Mark Baker, chair of the castle trust, said: "We hardly ever see them from the castle. They want food and we are fortunate that we don't have takeaways etc.

"We do have a few interesting birds. We have peacocks and buzzards will live in the woods, but we don't get seagulls."

The castle posted a picture of one of its fine feathered friends online saying: "Say hello to our peahen! She's never seen any seagulls on her patch."

Fears over bird attacks arose after Conwy Council said there had been a rise in gulls swooping to steal food.

A statement on the council website said: "We are getting more and more complaints of gulls 'mugging' people for food. In some cases this had led to physical injury. They are also colonising the urban areas as this is where people are providing their food.

"Consequently, they are nesting on buildings in the towns and surrounding area.

"Thirty years ago it was rare to find them nesting on roofs, they preferred sea cliffs."

The 200-year-old castle - which was confirmed as the series' venue last week - closed to the public last weekend and will not reopen for visitors until the New Year.