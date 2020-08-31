THE A4042 is closed in Newport following an incident.
Emergency services are at the scene following the incident.
The road is closed in both directions from Kingsway to Harlequin Roundabout.
Police are warning drivers to avoid the area, and diversions have been put in place.
READ MORE:
- Eat IN to help out? These are some of Gwent's best takeaways
- Man arrested for drug driving in Abergavenny
- Coronavirus: latest updates for Gwent and Wales
A spokesman for Gwent Police said on Twitter: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A4042 in Newport from Kingsway to the Harlequin Roundabout.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Incident at A4042 in Newport; Kingsway to to the Harlequin Roundabout. The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/csTv3lsH33— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) August 31, 2020
"The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
"Please avoid te area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."