THE A4042 is closed in Newport following an incident.

Emergency services are at the scene following the incident.

The road is closed in both directions from Kingsway to Harlequin Roundabout.

Police are warning drivers to avoid the area, and diversions have been put in place.

 READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said on Twitter: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A4042 in Newport from Kingsway to the Harlequin Roundabout.

"The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

"Please avoid te area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."