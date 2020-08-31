A BUS company which operates services between Newport and Cardiff is reminding people to wear face coverings.

Face mask artwork has been added to two Cardiff Bus vehicles to highlight the importance of wearing face coverings while using public transport.

The operator, which provides the number 30 bus alongside Newport Transport, is reintroducing services and increasing frequencies from Tuesday, September 1.

Face coverings across all public transport in Wales have been made compulsory, except for exemptions on health grounds.

Passengers are required to ensure they adhere to health and safety guidelines, including using hand sanitiser and social distancing where possible, when travelling with Cardiff Bus.

Earlier this month the Welsh Government also lifted restrictions on using public transport for essential use, as part of a phased approach to easing travel measures.

Cardiff Bus commercial director, Gareth Stevens said: “Cardiff Bus will be reintroducing and increasing services from September, but in doing so, we’d like to remind all our customers that it is still vital to wear face coverings when travelling with us .

“The illustrations on the two buses are a way to highlight the importance of wearing a face mask when using our services, and we urge customers to consider everyone’s safety when travelling.

“Our staff have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure everyone can travel safely, and to ensure we can continue increasing our service levels to support people across our network.

“In order to do that, we need everyone to work together and ensure they support us in following health and safety guidelines.”

The buses featuring face coverings can be seen on Cardiff Bus routes during September.