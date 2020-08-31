A ROAD out of Newport remains closed following a crash.
The A4042 had been closed in both directions following an incident earlier this morning.
The stretch of road between Kingsway and Harlequin Roundabout was shut by police as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Traffic is now allowed on the southbound carriageway into Newport, however it remains closed to drivers looking to leave the city.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and diversions are in place.
READ MORE:
- Eat IN to help out? These are some of Gwent's best takeaways
- Man arrested for drug driving in Abergavenny
- Coronavirus: latest updates for Gwent and Wales
At the time of the incident, a Gwent Police spokesman said:"Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A4042 in Newport from Kingsway to the Harlequin Roundabout.
"The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
"Please avoid te area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."