ALCOHOL drinkers in Wales are the most likely in the UK to have cut their booze intake during the coronavirus lockdown, even as people across the nation return to the pub.

A new study by YouGov found 88 per cent of Welsh adults have avoided drinking more since the hospitality sector reopened, compared to their alcohol intake before the lockdown.

Of those, 49 per cent are drinking the same amount, 31 per cent have reduced their drinking, and eight per cent have cut alcohol out altogether.

The figures show people in Wales (39 per cent) have been more likely to reduce or stop their alcohol consumption than drinkers in Scotland (33.5 per cent), England (31 per cent), or Northern Ireland (24 per cent).

The study also found around one-third (37 per cent) of Welsh adults had made at least one trip to a pub since the hospitality sector in Wales was allowed to reopen indoors on August 3.

John Timothy is the chief executive of alcohol regulatory body the Portman Group, which commissioned the YouGov study.

He said: “During the course of the Covid-19 crisis there has been a fear that many people would turn to alcohol and that misuse would increase.

"Yet the Welsh are showing continued moderation both at home and, happily, now back at the pub.

"It’s great to see people supporting their community pubs while drinking sensibly and maintaining social distancing."

However, the lockdown hasn't improved the situation for everyone. The YouGov study found five per cent of Welsh drinkers had increased their alcohol consumption since the lockdown began.