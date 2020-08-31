Emergency services are in Abergavenny following a crash.
Gwent Police are dealing with the incident which happened near The Angel Hotel, in Cross Street.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
There is currently a build up of traffic due to the incident and police are asking that people find an alternative route for their journey.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision near The Angel Hotel, Cross Street, Abergavenny.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision near The Angel Hotel, Cross Street, Abergavenny. There is a build up of traffic, please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/mV72HFEMSL— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) August 31, 2020
"There is a build up of traffic, please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."