Emergency services are in Abergavenny following a crash.

Gwent Police are dealing with the incident which happened near The Angel Hotel, in Cross Street.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

There is currently a build up of traffic due to the incident and police are asking that people find an alternative route for their journey.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision near The Angel Hotel, Cross Street, Abergavenny.

 

"There is a build up of traffic, please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."