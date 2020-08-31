THE SEVERN Bridge 10K returned for its seventh year, although this year’s event was one like no other with big changes made to comply with coronavirus rules.

The event, which usually starts and finishes in Chepstow, was moved to the English side of the bridge as Welsh coronavirus regulations would have meant it would’ve been cancelled.

724 runners completed the time trial, which started from Manor Farm in Aust and saw runners cross the M48 Severn Bridge before returning to the start finish line.

Understandably, the number of entrants dropped from last year’s 1,085 runners in the 10K, and 1,333 in the half marathon, however this year still saw more entries than the 2017 10K race.

Lloyd Sheppard, of Cardiff AC, was the overall race winner, finishing 32 minutes 28 seconds.

Les Croupiers Running Club’s David Williams came second, 21 seconds behind the race winner, with Eliot Taylor edging out Symon Murphy, of Pontypridd Roadents, into third by just three seconds – finishing in 33 minutes 2 seconds and 33 minutes 5 seconds respectively.

Becki Timmings won the women’s race, with a time of 37 minutes 9 seconds – more than a minute clear of her closest rival, Lliswerry Runners’ Elizabeth Dimond, who came second having finished in 38 minutes 35 seconds.

Katy Roy, of Chepstow Harriers, came third with a time 39 minutes 21 seconds – seven seconds clear of her clubmate Georgie Parnell.

Race director Andy Creber said: "There are unique considerations in organising a race that involves two countries, and this year it was compounded by the various national Covid guidelines and their practical implications.

"It was therefore necessary to base the event on the English side of the bridge this year.

"Holding the event as a Time Trial, with runners starting individually, made social distancing easy.

"Having multiple car parks available, an ‘interval’ start, dispensing with both race briefing and a prizegiving made the event very socially distanced.

"It was good to see well over 700 runners taking part, plus a number doing the 10k as a ‘virtual’ event.

"Considering the last-minute change of venue, and all that entailed, we are very satisfied with how things panned out.

"The runners and marshals all did their bit to make the event a success, and as an exercise in relatively large event social distancing it was an excellent example of what motivated individuals can achieve. We are very proud of everyone involved."

Full results can be found on FullOnSport.