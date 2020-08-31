A ROAD out of Newport has re-opened following a crash.
The A4042 had been closed in both directions following an incident earlier this morning.
The stretch of road between Kingsway and Harlequin Roundabout was shut by police as emergency services dealt with the incident.
The road has now re-opened in both directions.
Police were asking people to avoid the area.
At the time of the incident, a Gwent Police spokesman said:"Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident on the A4042 in Newport from Kingsway to the Harlequin Roundabout.
"The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."