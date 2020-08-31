MORE than 260 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales during the past week, with 50 of these in Gwent.
The 39 new cases confirmed today in Wales takes the total to 18,012, according to Public Health Wales.
The past week has seen a significant increase in confirmed cases across the country, with new cases being recorded in all of Wales's 22 council areas.
Gwent has now recorded 2,834 case since the start of the pandemic, again according to Public Health Wales.
The 50 new cases confirmed in the area during the past week, along with the total number of cases in each council area, are as follows: Caerphilly - 30 (789); Newport - 10 (908); Monmouthshire- six (394); Blaenau Gwent - two (378); Torfaen - two - (365).
On a more positive note, Public Health Wales has not reported any deaths due to coronavirus for four days. There have 1,595 deaths overall, again according to Public Health Wales, including 275 in Gwent.
Across Wales during the past week, the number of cases confirmed in all council areas in Wales are as follows:
Cardiff - 65
Caerphilly - 30
Swansea - 23
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 16
Carmarthenshire - 14
Flintshire - 11
Merthyr Tydfil - 11
Powys - 11
Newport - 10
Pembrokeshire - 10
Wrexham - nine
Bridgend - eight
Gwynedd - seven
Ceredigion - seven
Monmouthshire - six
Denbighshire - six
Vale of Glamorgan - six
Neath Port Talbot - five
Conwy - three
Anglesey - two
Blaenau Gwent - two
Torfaen - two
Resident outside Wales - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
