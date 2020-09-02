Western Power Distribution (South Wales) Plc Electricity Act 1989
IS HEREBY GIVEN that an application is being made by Western Power Distribution (South Wales) plc to the Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy under Section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989, for his consent to erect a single circuit of 3 x 132kV conductors of approximately 15m to a 132kV outdoor substation designed and installed by a customer for a solar farm at at Ivydene, Whitsun, Newport, NP18 2AY
The new conductors will come off existing Tower P25 at Grid Ref: ST3785
A description of the proposed plans showing the proposed additional conductors will be available for public inspection during the hours stated below at the offices of: Western Power Distribution, Ty Coch Way, Ty Coch, Cwmbran, Gwent, NP44 7EZ
From 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday
Any person wishing to object to the application should send particulars of such objection to The Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, Level 3, Orchard 2, 1 Victoria St, London SW1H 0ET to reach him not later than 11th September 2020.
Any such objections or representations will be copied to the relevant planning authorities and the applicant unless the person making them request in writing that they should not be so copied. If there is such a request then the relevant planning authorities and the applicant will only be informed that an objection has been made but no details will be forwarded to them.
Dated this 26th Day of August 2020.
Sharon Lewis, Estates Specialist, Western Power Distribution (South Wales) plc, Church Village, Duffryn Bach Terrace, Pontypridd, CF38 1BN
Comments are closed on this article.