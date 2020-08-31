PONTYPOOL-born actor Luke Evans has teamed up with the Welsh National Opera (WNO) to release a music video to celebrate Pride Cymru.

The video, which has been released on WNO’s social media feeds, features the Hollywood star singing the Queen classic Who Wants to Live Forever alongside the WNO’s Chorus and Orchestra.

The song was recorded remotely, with Evans recording his vocals from Australia - where he is currently filming.

The video features clips of Luke and WNO Chorus and Orchestra recording, as well as footage of previous Pride Cymru events, after the Pride Cymru festival was forced to move online this year.

Emma Flatley, director of engagement and partnerships at WNO said: “We are delighted to be able to share this video which celebrates Pride Cymru.

“We are very grateful to Luke Evans for being so generous with his time, and of course to our wonderful chorus, orchestra and the whole team behind the scenes who exceeded all expectations in bringing this project to life.

“The result is an uplifting and fitting way to celebrate Pride, and we hope this collaboration will mark the beginning of a closer partnership with Pride Cymru in the future for many years to come.”

Rob Keetch, patron and entertainment manager at Pride Cymru said: “We have wanted to work with the prestigious Welsh National Opera for years and are thrilled that this year on our 21st birthday, we've managed to do so.

“Not only that but to have the wonderfully talented Luke Evans add his voice, literally, to our celebration and to this beautiful Queen track is incredible.

“We are always proud to showcase Wales, its culture and heritage as part of Pride Cymru, alongside that of the LGBTQIA+ community and this is a perfect way to do both.”