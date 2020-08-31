OLIVER and Olivia remain the most popular names for newborns in Wales last year, new figures reveal.

Across Wales, 215 baby girls were named Olivia in 2019, according to Office for National Statistics figures, with the name topping the list for the fourth successive year.

Amelia (165), and Isla (149) were second and third respectively.

For boys, 2019 saw 267 parents name their child Oliver, which remained the most popular boy's name for the seventh year in a row.

Noah was the second most popular, with 239 newborns being given the name, while there were 211 babies named Charlie or Jacob.

There were no new entries in the top 10 boys' names, though the ONS noted a few trends which were possibly being influenced by popular culture.

The number of boys named Kylo has risen from just 10 to 67 between 2015 and 2019, the years of the release of the new Star Wars trilogy, featuring the character Kylo Ren.

Taron Egerton, star of the 2019 award-winning Elton John biopic Rocketman, may have been why 48 boys were given that name in 2019 - the most since detailed records began in 1996.

Freya entered the top 10 girls' names for the first time, while Mabel returned to the top 100 for the first time since 1924.

But some previously popular names were almost completely absent, with just two or fewer baby girls named Brittany or Kerry last year.

David Corps, from the ONS, said: "Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys' and girls' names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.

"We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls' names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys' names like Freddie. In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape. Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”

The top girls' names across Wales in 2019 were:

1 Olivia - 215

2 Amelia -165

3 Isla - 149

4 Ava - 140

5 Freya - 134

5 Willow - 134

7 Mia - 131

8 Ella - 130

9 Rosie - 122

10 Elsie - 118

The top boys' names across Wales in 2019 were:

1 Oliver - 267

2 Noah - 239

3 Charlie - 211

3 Jacob - 211

5 Theo - 183

6 George - 182

7 Leo - 169

8 Arthur - 168

9 Oscar - 158

10 Alfie - 157