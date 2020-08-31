THE Eat Out to Help Out scheme may be over, but some Torfaen businesses are continuing to offer special deals to customers.
The pub operator JD Wetherspoon is launching its own reduced prices scheme after the end of the Government’s initiative.
The move will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until November 11.
This will apply at Cwmbran's The John Fielding pub.
The Upper Cock Inn, on The Highway in Croesyceiliog is not extending the scheme, but has started a new offer for customers.
On a Wednesday and Thursday evening from 4pm to 6pm, diners at the pub can claim one free meal off the children’s menu, when an adult has a full price meal.
The Horseshoe Inn, on Old Abergavenny Road in Mamhilad, is also starting up its own discount for customers.
Throughout September, every Monday and Tuesday customers first drink will be free when they book a table and have a main meal.
Drinks included in the deal are draught soft drinks like Pepsi or lemonade, draught lager (excluding Peroni), ale or cider or a medium size glass of wine from our house collection.
If a table is booked for four to eat, the table can claim a bottle of wine from the pub's house collection.