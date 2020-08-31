A CAERLEON pub is running a discount scheme to thank customers for their support as the official Eat Out to Help Out scheme comes to an end.
The government-backed scheme which saw half-priced food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating venues comes to an end today but The Goldcroft Inn will offer their customers a 25 per cent discount throughout September.
The discount will be available up to a total of £5 per person on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout September and is available on the main course food menu between 12 noon and 9pm including lunch and dinner.
The Goldcroft Inn is taking bookings only and can be contacted to make arrangements on 01633 420022.
