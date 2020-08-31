CLIMATE change action group Extinction Rebellion held an 'evocative' event in Abergavenny.

The 'silent witness' event was organised by Abergavenny and Monmouthshire Extinction Rebellion (XR).

It marked the eve of the launch of the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill in Parliament.

Beginning in the Post Office Square at nooon, a procession of 16 silent witnesses were joined by XR activists and a samba band.

For the last four Sundays, members of this group have been protesting at the Llanfoist Bridge, Merthyr Road Roundabout in Abergavenny.

They have also mounted banners on one of the new pedestrian bridges across the A465 up the Clydach gorge.

Strict social distancing was followed throughout the event.

After a number of speakers made speeches about the severity of the climate and ecological crisis and the need for urgent action, the procession continued past the front doors of Morrisons.

The leader of the Abergavenny School Climate Strikers also joined the XR event.

Patrick Hannay from Abergavenny and XR member said: "What maybe a lot of us share, instinctively in our bones, is that we know still that the truth is not being told by those that govern us.

"So we need this truth and then action from them that matches it.

"Trying to believe it’s all down to us individually is a travesty of a strategy, generated by the doubt purveyors of the global fossil fuel industries and governments that won’t step up to the plate.

"They leave it all to you and thus make you feel powerless and ineffectual."

The Climate & Ecological Emergency Bill will be introduced to MPs on Tuesday.

It has been developed by a coalition of scientists, Extinction Rebellion, activists and organisations including the campaigners behind the Climate Change Act.

If the Bill becomes law it will require our government to:

• Act with urgency to limit global heating to 1.5°C

• Conserve forests, soils, and ecosystems both here and overseas

• Establish a Citizens’ Assembly with real powers to decide how we cut emissions

• Reduce the country's entire carbon footprint, including emissions from imports and exports