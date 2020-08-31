THE confirmed cases of coronavirus among people on a flight to Cardiff Airport from Zante come from three different groups of passengers, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

At least 16 cases have been identified by the Cardiff and Vale Test Trace Protect and Public Health Wales since TUI Flight 6215 landed on Tuesday August 25.

And Public Health Wales has today reiterated the importance of all passengers on the flight self-isolating.

"Seven out of the 16 (subsequently confirmed cases) were infectious at the time of flying," said Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

"As a result, we are advising that all passengers on this flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate.

“These passengers will be contacted shortly, but meanwhile, they must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious, even without developing symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should book a test without delay."

Spencer Birns, interim chief executive of Cardiff Airport, said: "We continue to work closely with all of our airline partners to facilitate passenger travel throughout this challenging time for the industry. TUI is taking every necessary measure following today's report.

"Cardiff Airport is closely following guidelines set out by Public Health Wales, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and UK Government, and has already taken a number of measures to ensure the safety and security of our team and customers, which is our number one priority."

READ MORE:

Dr Shankar also stressed again that anyone returning to Wales from countries which have been identified as high risk, must quarantine in accordance with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office regulations even if they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have had a negative test result.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test," he said.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone.

"Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread."

He also stressed again that Public Health Wales investigations into a number of cases of coronavirus have indicated that a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20-30 year age group, has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.

“I would make a direct appeal to young people to remember that even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if they were to test positive for it, if they were to pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious, even fatal," said Dr Shankar.