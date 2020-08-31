BLAENAVON Town Council's inaugural amateur photography competition will close on Friday, September 11.

The theme for entries is 'secret Blaenavon,' and the first prize is £200, with second and third also being awarded prizes.

There will be a separate competition for under-16s, with cash prizes for the three best entries.

MORE NEWS:

Entries can be made via email to admin@blaenavontowncouncil.gov.uk.

Judging will take place the following week. The winners will be invited to the Council Chamber to be presented with their prizes later in the month.