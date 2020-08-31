BLAENAVON Town Council's inaugural amateur photography competition will close on Friday, September 11.
The theme for entries is 'secret Blaenavon,' and the first prize is £200, with second and third also being awarded prizes.
There will be a separate competition for under-16s, with cash prizes for the three best entries.
MORE NEWS:
- Grange University Hospital - almost ready after 17 years
- The closed bank branches in Newport and Gwent
- Abergavenny Gateway Church delivered 10,000 meals in lockdown
Entries can be made via email to admin@blaenavontowncouncil.gov.uk.
Judging will take place the following week. The winners will be invited to the Council Chamber to be presented with their prizes later in the month.